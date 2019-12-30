Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005,
Most people join the Army for patriotic reasons -- they want to serve their country, or they join because they are inspired by another family member who has served. Although I would not have described myself as unpatriotic, that wasn't my reason for joining. I joined because I was literally hungry.
At the time, my new wife and I had just graduated from Emporia State. I had interviewed for a half-dozen jobs in my field -- only to lose to someone with a little better or more experience. In a risky gambit, we moved to Maryland for the promise of job that wasn't there when we got there. We had enough saved to get through a couple of months, but not enough to move back home.
So we looked for some kind of job just to get us through temporarily -- I interviewed for all sorts of jobs I thought I never would have to -- fast food, retail and general laborer -- but none of them wanted to hire someone they thought would leave as soon as he found a better job.
I came across an ad for a job as a photographer for the Army Reserves in an online Yahoo chat room, of all places. For those of you who don't remember or know what a chat room is, it was how young people connected with each other on Internet before Facebook, Snapchat and Instragram. When I saw the ad, I thought, "That might be fun," and at least I'd stay in my chosen field if I signed up.
When I went to the recruiting office, the recruiter I talked to first tried to talk me out of it. "You understand that you'll be joining the Army," he said. "You'll have to go through basic training. You'll be a soldier first."
I hadn't considered that, but I said, "That doesn't sound so bad."
I don't think I was very convincing, because he said, "Frankly, you don't look like the type who'd want to join the Army."
So I laid all my cards on the table. "Look I get I'm not the ideal candidate. I know it's going to be Hell. But I'm desperate. In the last month I've lost 20 pounds because I've been living off crackers and Dr. Pepper."
"I really shouldn't sign you up if you've lost a bunch of weight that quickly," the recruiter said. "But I've been where you are. I'll give you a shot. Just don't make me regret it."
He went on to explain that he couldn't guarantee I'd get the job as a photographer -- I had to first take the ASVAB to determine what job I'd best suited for. That ended up not being a problem, as I got a perfect score on the ASVAB, which apparently meant I'm a natural leader and the recruiter tried to convince to become an officer instead. But I told him if a perfect score means I can have any job I want, then please sign me up for the job I want.
Toward the end of basic training, I was called up to the front of a formation at a time we didn't normally have formation and was told someone from the Manhattan Mercury was trying to reach me on my cell phone. The ranking drill sergeant asked why a newspaper would want to talk to me. I explained to them that I had interviewed for a position with them about three months before.
He handed me my cell phone, which had Ned Seaton on the line, who said a position had opened up. I told him it sounded like a dream job, but I'd have to turn it down because I literally in the middle of basic training. That seemed to amuse him, and he wished me good luck.
After I hung up the phone and handed it back to the lead sergeant, he asked me if I regretted signing up. Not being born yesterday, I smiled and said "And miss all of this fun? Are you nuts?" That ended up being the right thing to say.
The call prompted them to look closer at my personnel record and comment on my degree and the number of internships and newspapers I had worked at before signing up. "If we had known we had Super Man in our platoon, we would have made you a squad leader. Why didn't you speak up when we asked if anyone had leadership experience?" I told them I stayed silent because I wasn't certain I'd make it this far.
Quite a few people told me I might not make it through basic training, including family, close friends, other soldiers. It was a miracle I didn't wash out, and honestly, there were a couple of times I nearly gave up. But still, if I had to do it all over again, I wouldn't hesitate.
The Army made me a better person, gave me confidence in myself I didn't have before and the strength to back it up. I wouldn't be who I am without that experience. Whenever a kid says they're thinking about joining the military, I tell them, "Go for it! It's best decision you could ever make."
And I know from personal experience, a few words of encouragement can make all of the difference.
