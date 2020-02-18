Last week we had a reader come in and complain that celebrating Presidents Day in February instead of George Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday diminishes those two men’s accomplishments. The holiday has been revamped to celebrate all presidents, not just those two men.
She has a good point in that no other president has accomplished more to define what freedom means than those two presidents. But we have a hard time swallowing that the way the holiday is celebrated somehow takes away from that -- even though we haven’t always liked what the four most recent presidents have done.
Each and every president is sworn to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution and has tried to advance what they see as freedom in their own way.
There are far greater things in the world to be concerned about other than who makes the better president.
--Ryan D. Wilson
