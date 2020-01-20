Finally, Kansas seems to be on a track to expand Medicaid -- ten years after the fact.
By not expanding Medicaid to cover more low-income wage earners when the Affordable Care Act passed, Kansas passed up more than three billion of matching funds from the federal government, the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas calculated in 2018.
If Medicaid is expanded to cover 138 percent of the federal poverty level, which is typical in states that have expanded, 150,000 Kansans will be affected. Even if the state only expands coverage to people making up to 100 percent of the federal poverty level ($25,100 for a family of four) which is what Senate President Susan Wagle proposed last year, 100,000 Kansans will receive coverage.
Opponents to the measure say expansion will cost the state more than the 10 percent the state has to put up for a match because of hidden costs and requirements. They also fear that they will be stuck with the entire bill if the federal government pulls the 90 percent match, even though that has not happened to states who’ve expanded Medicaid since the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010.
But covering more working Kansans is worth the cost -- both to the state and the federal government.
Former Gov. Sam Brownback and his supporters stood in the way of Medicaid expansion for no good reason and let fear rule the day. They opposed it in spite of many Republicans coming around to the idea -- including the three Republicans who have represented Clay County in the Kansas House since 2010.
It may be 10 years after the fact, but it’s about time Kansas did the right thing.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
