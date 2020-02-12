Our favorite time of year is just about here -- that magical night on the Square when we just about get sick eating too much chocolate. The Clay Center Business Association (CCBA) will hold it’s annual Chocolate Crawl next Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m.
This year’s event will be a doozy of a Chocolate Crawl. Eleven businesses have agreed to be stops this year, and this year, the Clay County Museum and Common Ground will also be stops, as high-schoolers will hold presentations on the innovative changes happening there. The event culminates with CCCHS students singing in a vocal music concert at The Rex Theatre at 7 p.m.
If the kids, delicious chocolate and great music aren’t reasons enough, then come to support the zoo. As it has in past years, proceeds will go to benefit Utility Park Zoo.
We recommend coming early. With all of the high-schoolers that will be downtown, it’s possible they’ll run out of chocolate before the night is over.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.