Editor:
Ryan Wilson wrote an article in The Dispatch entitled “Stop Blaming China.”
The Chinese government is very much to blame for the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
First of all, there is a biological laboratory in Wuhan, China: the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is a Pathogen Level-4 facility that is part of China’s biological weapons program. That laboratory was working on the micro-organisms associated with the coronavirus. There was a release of the virus from that laboratory to the general population, not from bats sold at a wet market as they first said.
However, the main reason they are to blame is because they tried to cover up that the COVID-19 virus had infected the people of Wuhan and was rapidly spreading. Had they released this information when they first knew, many countries throughout the world could have taken protective measures that could have saved thousands of lives.
Blaming the Chinese government is not blaming the Chinese people, and no one should show animosity toward the Chinese people or any people of Asian descent. But, to say stop blaming the Chinese government in my opinion is wrong.
They are responsible for the spread of this virus that has killed thousands because of their callous disregard for the safety of the world for a cover-up. The actions of the Chinese government has devastated the world economy on a scale that will take years to recover, if ever.
I not only think we should blame the Chinese government for the rapid spread of COVID-19, but I also think they should be held responsible for their actions.
-- Gary Hall,
Morganville
