As anyone in a civic club knows, the start of the new year is usually the time to pay dues and check to make sure you’re current on your membership. The start of the new year is also the time of year to renew your Chamber membership -- or to sign up if you aren’t already a member.
Even if you’re not a business, you can sign up as an individual for a $50 membership fee.
We greatly appreciate our members’ investment in our organization and the Clay Center community. The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce is 100 percent membership and sponsorship funded. Each and every investment is cherished and makes our community events possible. Thank you to those who’ve joined and supported us for years and to those who are considering joining!
To join or renew, go to https://www.claycenterchamber.com/how-to-join, download and print the membership application, make the selection that best fits the needs of your business and return it and payment of membership dues to 517 Court St. Clay Center, KS 67432 by Jan. 31.
Benefits of Chamber membership include invitations and alerts for Chamber events, notifications of sponsorship and participation opportunities, listing with logo in the online member directory that includes links to your website and social media pages, job postings on the Chamber website and other opportunities for advertisement and social media promotions. Grand openings and ribbon cuttings are held for new business members.
Higher levels of membership include additional opportunities for advertisement and social media promotions and an opportunity to get people in your business by hosting a Chamber Coffee or an After Hours Chamber event. You can also sign up for sponsorship of Chamber events when you apply for Chamber membership or renew your Chamber dues.
We would also like to welcome a new member to the Chamber, Florida Boys Automotive Detailing Service, for whom a ribbon cutting was held at their shop at 525 Grant Ave. on Dec. 23. The business charges $175 to $250 for a normal detail, depending on the condition of the vehicle, for a car, truck, SUV or van. They also offer a “Super O.C.D. Detail” that takes about three days or so, which is priced at $300 to $400.
Other events to note and upcoming events taking place in the community include:
• We are excited to have Lincoln Elementary host January’s Chamber Coffee! Notice this event does not start until 9 a.m. The kindergartners will be preparing and serving cookies and the third graders will be guiding tours of the school! Please join us Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Lincoln Avenue, 1020 Grant Ave.
• Last week Jack and Associates Antiques at 721 4th St. celebrated one year in business. Read more about the store at https://jackandassocantiques.com
• Today (Jan. 3), Cannon & Cannon Design will be giving away a free Tigers t-shirt. Read more about it on their Facebook page. The new business has some cool stuff in the works for this year, including more Design-Your-Own Tee Saturdays, t-shirt giveaways and crafting workshops!
• K-State Research and Extension will host a “Women in Agriculture” Ladies Night Out at 6:30 on Monday, Jan. 6, at 15-24 Brew House. The RSVP deadline for this event has already passed, but don’t forget to come if you’ve already RSVP’ed. Sign-up for the 2020 Women in Agriculture Series will be available at this fun night out with fellow ladies in the community.
• Wild Bill Willie will perform at the Elk’s Lodge at 8 p.m. Jan. 25. The party starts at 7 p.m., and there will be karaoke as well as live music. There’s a $5 cover charge and Lacy Schultze will also be celebrating her birthday.
-- Submitted by The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce
