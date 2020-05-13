We know you’ve heard it before, and we know you probably roll your eyes every time you hear it. But now, more than ever, it’s important to shop local.
Local businesses are still struggling. Some have re-opened, but many still aren’t getting the foot traffic they had before the coronavirus started.
Even the ones that seem to be doing well aren’t necessarily seeing the profits they might have otherwise. Grocery stores and other retailers are operating on thinner margins of profit, as the price they’re paying remains high with the supply line stretched.
So resist the temptation to find a better deal out of town, on Amazon or elsewhere online. Your local businesses need your support. We think you’ll be surprised to find they’re actually quite competitive on pricing and selection.
Now more than ever, we need to have each other’s backs.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.