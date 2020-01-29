All kinds of events are happening in February, so don’t let the wintry weather be the reason you miss out!
Before February arrives, remember to renew your membership in the Chamber. Friday, Jan. 31, is the last day to pay dues for 2020.
This weekend will have a couple of fund events. Kevin and Heidi Cheng, six time Symphony Young Artist competition winner, will present a piano-violin concert featuring all types of music at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. at the United Methodist, 921 5th St. A free will offering will be taken.
Check out these events coming up in February:
• 2020 VIP Passports will be available for sale starting Feb. 4 from any of your favorite 4H-ers. This joint project between the Clay Center Business Association, the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clay County Economic Development Office, will also be a fund-raiser for 4-H this year. If you do not know someone in 4-H let us know and we’ll put you in direct contact with them!
• The monthly Chamber Coffee will be held at 8 a.m. at Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Country Place Senior Living Center, 722 Liberty St. Come network and enjoy free coffee and pastries!
• The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce has set its annual meeting and celebration for Thursday, Feb. 6, at Vintage Gardens Downtown, 603 5th St. Social hour start at 5:30 p.m., with meal and presentation starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Chamber office.
• Clay Center Elks Big Show tickets on sale now. Contact Loni Gingles at 447-3281 to purchase your tickets for $25 each. Cash or check only. Limited seating. Must be 21 to attend. The 29th Annual Elks Big Show will be Saturday, Feb. 15.
• USD-379 will hold a child check child from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 602 Clarke Street. Call 6342-3176 to reserve a tire.
• CCARE will be serving breakfast casseroles and biscuits and gravy for supper at the United methodist Family Life Center on Wednesday, Feb 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. A free will donation will be taken.
• St. Paul Lutheran Church will offer a Financial Peace University course with Dave Ramsey on Thursdays at 6 p.m. beginning Feb. 20. Register by Feb. 8 by calling Nikki Brady at 632-7040 or the church office at 632-6301.
• A Cost of Poverty Experience (COPE) by CarePortal will be held at the Methodust Family Life Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. For more information contact Catrina Kennedy at cartrina@goprojhect.org or call (240) 979-8520.
• St. Paul Lutheran Preschool hope invites you to the pre-school annual spaghetti supper and raffle on Feb. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out if you are unable to stay for some fellowship. If you would like to contribute an item to the raffle please contact Melissa Baxter and she can make arrangements with you to pick up your raffle item.
-- Submitted by The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce.
