EDITOR: It really does take a village to raise kids.
As a single mother of 4 children, I did the very best I could from day one. Thankfully for the most part, I had my family to help whenever they could. I just love the fact that in our community we have so many people willing to help and do what they can to assist a neighbor.
I really feel blessed having the “hometown heroes” that assisted in helping me raise my children. I know there is no way possible in naming them all. But most of them know who they are, from the neighbors I lived by on Clay Street, when I just had my baby girl. To the neighbors who lived on Court Street, who from time to time spoiled my kids with summer treats and goodies, when seeing them out playing. Or took pictures of them and recently passed them on to me, so I could relive those wonderful memories.
As well as the ones who lived on Lane Street, who helped fix bikes and pick flowers for my kids to bring me. To my dad who very often watched them as they were little, so that I could work and provide for my family.
I honestly cherish each and every one of you. Raising the future is such a wonderful but difficult thing to achieve on your own. So I want to thank all of you for helping me raise my future. I am proud of each and every one of them, and I know that without my “hometown heroes” it wouldn’t have been possible. I hope each and every one during these difficult times remembers to stop and help each other out in times of need.
-- Tricia York, Clay Center
