Last week both the City of Wakefield and the City of Clay Center took significant steps to improving their streets, but the two proposals couldn't be more different.
The City of Clay Center, largely thanks to it's half-cent sales tax, though funding came from several spots within the city's budget, ponied up more than $778,000 to do a great deal of asphalt and concrete work. They received several very competitive bids to do the work.
The City of Wakefield looked at a cost-saving measure called "slurry seal" to stretch out its budget to fix streets. They haven't committed to the idea, though they have at least $50,000 budgeted for streets and possibly could spend more if they utilized carry-over funds.
Phil Brothers, representing the company that does slurry seal work and the only to bid on street work in Wakefield, tried to sell the Wakefield Council on the idea of slurry seal. It's similar to chip-seal in concept -- though it appears that the road oil used is more effective in binding to clay and rock chips, the process involves digging up and re-laying down road material, and what's laid back down is thicker than what asphalt typically is.
Brothers showed the council pictures of where slurry seal had worked, and cited Miltonvale as example. He noted that last year he set his staging point in Clay Center so he could do projects in Wakefield and Miltonvale and told the council that he'd love to do slurry seal in Clay Center, but "they aren't interested."
We're OK with that.
Years ago, Clay Center tried chip-sealing streets to a get a few more years out of them. It didn't last long. Chips broke away from the roadway before the year was up -- in part because the contractor didn't do a good job, but also because chip seal isn't made to last. Cities and other jurisdictions we're familiar with have also tied recycling asphalt by mixing millings with new asphalt only to see those streets fall apart far quicker than simply doing it right from the start.
Slurry seal may be better than chip seal, but the thing they have in common is that they're cost-saving measures that won't last as long as traditional asphalt or concrete.
For the last 10 years, the City of Clay Center has devoted a lot of resources into building streets right so that they will last. We're proud of that new legacy and a tradition that has become the envy of other towns. More progress has been made on Clay Center streets in the last 10 years than in the 50 years prior. Our town is finally beginning to look good as we continue to chip away at those streets that have needed work for a long time.
We don't want the council to stop doing that. Spending good money on good streets is a far better investment in the town than say, a water park or Christmas decorations.
Slurry seal might be the solution for Wakefield and Miltonvale. The Wakefield Council should look at it as an option, particularly for those streets that don't get a lot of traffic. We know small towns have to make tough decisions with limited resources and doing something is better than letting those streets to continue deteriorating.
But if you want to see streets done right, come to Clay Center.
--Ryan D. Wilson
