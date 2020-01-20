I don’t know if the boxer has a touch of cabin fever because of the weather, or if she just feels neglected, but Val has insisted that we pay a lot of attention to her when we get home.
My son says after he gets home from school, Val has been somewhat obnoxious by barking at him, running around like crazy and bothering the other two dogs. She interrupts him playing video games by tugging at his pant leg and nudging him with her nose.
I tell Isaac she’s just trying to get his attention, but he ignores her because he says that time between getting home from school and dad getting home later from work “is time just for me.” I tell him he could pull her ears so she knows he loves her.
Because when I get home, she won’t leave me alone. She’s right by my side when I’m cooking supper -- though admittedly that’s probably my fault, as I always give her the left-over grease or fat drippings, bits of gristle and whatever other scraps there are. How can I say no to those sad eyes?
If I have typing to do for the next day or other work to do on the computer, she sticks right by my side. If the Shih Tzu gets in the way -- because he likes to follow me too, she’ll attack him unless I intervene to stop it.
But she knows not to really bug me until I’m lounging on the couch with my son. She knows that means I’m done for the night -- so not only do I have an insistent Shih Tzu on my lap, I also have a boxer demanding to be petted. And if I don’t, she’ll push aside Isaac shoes, pop cans, wrappers and whatever other junk he’s put on the pull-down center console of the couch -- so there’s enough room for her jump on top of it -- so she can be closer to me.
If she has too, she’ll knock Leonard off my lap and take his place.
And when she does this, Isaac will give me a disgusted look and ask, “Why did you let her up here?” or “Does she really need to be up here?” But that might just be because with her butt pointed in his direction, his face gets hit with her wagging tail.
But I will tell him, “It’s because she loves us” and “she’s a good dog,” even if that last part isn’t always true.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.