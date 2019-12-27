I decided over the holiday that I’d make a Christmas ham — even though I’d have to cook it in a toaster oven (because that’s all I’ve got) and despite the fact that even half of a ham is still way too much ham for my son and I. I figured I could give the dogs the ham drippings, scraps of fat and left over ham as a special Christmas treat. That was a mistake.
In my defense I didn’t think ham would make them so sick. The night before, I mixed in a skillet full of bacon grease with their food and that didn’t phase them at all.
My mistake was feeding the drippings all at once. I meant to give it to them little by little divided evenly among the three dogs. But it didn’t exactly happen that way.
I dropped the pan of drippings trying to divide it between three dog bowls and after getting nipped a couple of times trying to keep the two big dogs away from the mess, I decided the heck with it. If the old dog Chester really wants all of the drippings, he doesn’t have to share. There was plenty of fat to trim off for the other two dogs to snack on.
I really shouldn’t have let Chester have all of the drippings. His terrier-sized tummy couldn’t handle it all. He threw up ham juice all over my bed spread not once, not twice, but three times — and the second and third times was after I changed the bed sheets.
Chester wasn’t the only one to hog the ham, though.
The boxer Val got the ham bone — and she refused to let anyone else have it,Mostly she just chewed it up into smaller bits. I’m still coming across ham bone splinters — between the couch cushions, underneath the clothes in the laundry basket, on my bed, in Isaac’s sneakers — you know, all of her favorite places to hide things.
Because the dogs knew I had ham scraps, they kept fighting over who got to be closest to me. The poor Shih Tzu Leonard hardly got any because Val kept crowding him out.
But I suppose it all could be worse — at least Chester didn’t throw up in my shoes.
All that said, I think next time I get any bright ideas about getting the dog treats, I thing I’ll go with “less is better.” That way, I won’t have to keep changing the sheets.
