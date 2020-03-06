Here’s an interesting fact you might not be aware of -- more females are going to prison in Kansas than ever before.
Kansas News Service reports that from 2000 to 2019, the women’s prison population in Kansas rose by 60 percent while the men’s rose by 14 percent. Several factors could be contributing to the sharp increase -- but the biggest seems to be a change in how probation violations are handled.
Last year, 77 percent of women and 65 percent of men who entered Kansas prisons did so because they violated probation or parole. The number of women prisoners began growing after a 2013 state law that changed sanctions for probation violations.
That law put into “graduated sanctions” for probation violators. Instead of using discretion, judges now must use prescribed flowcharts for sanctioning probation violations. Punishments can range from a couple days in jail to serving out the full underlying sentence for the original crime. The change means judges can no longer make exceptions such as for single mothers needing to care for their children.
It’s easy to jump to the conclusion that more women in prison is a bad thing, but we don’t see it that way. Most probation violations stem from drug use or failing to report to hide drug use -- and we’re talking hard core drug use of meth, heroine and cocaine. The state offers a clear path to recover from addiction through treatment while on probation, but those on probation have to be willing to kick the habit for it work.
The last thing we want is to put children at risk simply because they’re living in a single mother household. The change in the law is forcing judges to treat men and women equally, and to protect our most vulnerable citizens.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.