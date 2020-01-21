OMG, did you feel that?!!
The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southwest of Hutchinson shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. The quake was felt in Clay Center, bringing self-proclaimed experts out of the woodwork who blamed everything from over-drilling and fracking to the wrath of all-mighty God.
But there really is no reason to panic.
While we don't see anywhere near the earthquake activity that the West Coast sees, Kansas has a long history of earthquakes. The most powerful one documented, centered near Wamego in 1867, only caused moderate damage. Most earthquakes in Kansas are between a magnitude 0.8 and 4, which isn't serious.
Earthquake activity is on the rise in Kansas, according to the Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) at the University of Kansas, who says beginning in 2013, the state saw an increase in seismic activity, particularly in south-central Kansas.
Is oil and gas drilling to blame? Probably. In 2014, quakes began tapering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were placed upon wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production. You don't need to be a geologist to see the connection between cause and effect there.
KGS scientists monitor and document seismic activity. In 2016, in response to increased earthquake activity potentially associated with oil and gas operations, the KGS established a seven-station permanent network throughout the state.
They have developed geologically-based approaches to identify areas at higher risk and make recommendations to prevent seismicity related to oil and gas operations. Even with oil and gas drilling, KGS puts parts Kansas in the lowest and second-lowest hazard categories for earthquakes, when compared to the rest of the nation.
And we trust their judgment far more than some yahoo on Facebook who thinks there's something the government isn't telling us.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
