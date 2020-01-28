Did you hear the University of Kansas Medical Center is testing a male contraceptive gel that men apply to their shoulders?
There are so many jokes there I don't know where to begin. But it's a real news story.
Apparently, they're having trouble finding young men and women who qualify for the study, who must be in a monogamous relationship for a least a year and participate in the study two years.
Having trouble finding that there says a lot, doesn't it?
Sorry sorry, it's hard to write about this without cracking jokes.
A researcher collaborating on the project told The Lawrence Journal-World that in the big picture, there's a real need for a male contraceptive.
Because putting on a condom is apparently too much trouble.
Again I'm sorry, but that's not a joke. Not having a condom readily available, not wanting to fumble with it in the heat of passion and not liking the way it feels are the top reasons men say they don't use condoms.
According to a survey by WebMD, only about a third of men say they used a condom in their last sexual encounter -- which is shocking considering that almost no one disputes that they are effective in preventing unwanted pregnancies and sexually-transmitted diseases.
Though the contraceptive being researched at KU won't do anything to prevent STD's, another option to prevent unwanted pregnancies is still a great idea. Young people becoming parents before they're ready -- whether they're teenagers, college students or older adults who really should know better -- often results in unwanted children, abortions, stress, and all of the problems that come with that. Let's be realistic -- young people aren't going to start using condoms or stop having sex just because we tell them they should,
So finding another way for men to apply a contraceptive is ingenious -- though we might add that applying it to the shoulders is also irresistibly hilarious.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
