This new year is bound to be an exciting one, whether it has to do with the great things going on locally or what's happening at the state level, nationally, or globally.
Here are some things to look out for this year:
DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION WILL BE LAUNCHED
This is going to happen because we've already completed a historic survey to establish a downtown historic district, the Clay Center Action Network has begun effort to upgrade the streetscape, lighting and signs in the downtown, and one business is already taking advantage of a grant opportunity to improve their building.
This year is going to be the year the community breathes new life into the downtown, and once the city council OK's the application to create the downtown historic district, we're really going to see it take off.
We'll likely see more small businesses start up, existing ones expand and even one or two big ones move in.
EDUCATION WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN
Now into the second year of redesign, our schools will see world-altering changes, the likes of which we've never seen before. What we've seen so far has only scratched the surface of the changes that are to come next.
With the state increasing funding for schools, they now have the means to make education more impacting, rigorous and real-world;. Better technology will be put in students hands, and they'll learn things and in ways their parents and grandparents will hardly believe.
RECREATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES WILL EXPAND
With all of the work that has taken place at the Utility Park Zoo, residents and visitors will see new exhibits open to the public in 2020, including ones containing lemurs, bears and Capuchin monkeys. An exhibit for the two bobcat kittens is likely to be the zoo's next project.
An ad committee has undertaken an effort to build a rec. center and recently gained traction with that effort by pursuing a feasibility study. While a new rec. center is still quite a ways away, 2020 will bring us closer to that effort.
Clay Center Parks & Recreation will no doubt attempt a few new things to improve recreation, the Fair Board will likely improve this year's Fair and is planning to hold a Fall Fest (possibly with a carnival), the Chamber will continue to build on Piotique and its other events and we are certain there will be other opportunities for fun we haven't even thought of yet.
MORE CITY STREETS, COUNTY ROADS WILL BE REPAVED
Clay Center and Clay County are reaping the benefits of higher-than normal sales tax collections and that will equate into more streets and roads being repaved this year. That's especially good news for the county, who has some catching up to do with roads that were damaged by high waters and flooding last year.
We also expect the county to replace a few more bridges and rebuild Clay County Park in Wakefield, the city to make progress at the municipal airport, and the state to continue its partnerships with those two governing bodies to keep our highways well-maintained.
POLITICAL TURMOIL WILL TRICKLE DOWN
Regardless of what you think of the president or how he's handled things, the decisions he and Congress make in the next year with have an effect that will be felt here. Farmers in particular will feel the pain of the commodity crunch if we can't open more foreign markets with better trade deals.
It's an election year -- so buckle up. It's going to be a wild ride. Be prepared for a lot of misinformation, attempts to tamper in the election (whether it be foreign or domestic) and for the divide between the left and right to become even greater.
We could go to war next year, or perhaps we'll have a new president; but no matter what happens, pay attention. The political landscape will change in 2020.
CLIMATE CHANGE WILL WORSEN
This year will undoubtedly be a year for record high temperatures, devastating storms and hurricanes and other unusual weather attributed to climate change, as we've been seeing that in the last couple of years.
In 2016 the level of carbon dioxide surpassed 400 parts per million ppm, a level the Earth hasn't seen in about 3 million years. Last year that researchers at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Observatory measured a chart-topping figure of 415 ppm.
Climate change probably won't reach a tipping point in 2020, nor will it be a year that we will enact far-reaching changes to stop it, reverse it or even slow it down; but inevitably we will have to do something. Perhaps next year's weather will be a wake-up call; but we highly doubt it.
COMMUNITY WILL STAY POSITIVE
Whatever we see in 2020, the one thing that won't change is the positivity of the people in this community. We'll continue to be a community that comes together, whether it's supporting our neighbors in need, better promoting our community to newcomers and visitors, or just doing more good.
--Ryan D. Wilson
