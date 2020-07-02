Editor:
I would like today’s Clay Center people to know, if they don’t, how your townspeople turned out to greet and wave at passing US troop trains when the trains stopped to replenish coal and water.
I was on one of those trains, as a Navy enlisted, back in 1946, on my way to board a ship on the West Coast.
The trackside was lined with Clay Center townsfolk who greeted us with gusto. Some brought refreshments, bottles of soda pop and water.
I vaguely remember that amongst the greeters was a “Kidwell” family.
So, thanks from an aging, but remembering Navy veteran.
-- Richard Ellers, Warren, Ohio.
