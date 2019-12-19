Editor:
I don’t know if you can help me but , I live in Salina and my Aunt Evelyn Billera lives in Clay Center and I travel to her on my day off from work every week since my dear cousin Linda, my aunts daughter, passed away to take her to Ray’s grocery store in Clay Center.
Well today, we were checking out, my aunts debit card was already in the machine awaiting the cashier to come to a total, well the manager came to our register and told the cashier to remove my aunts debit card.
I had no idea what was happening, but recently being a victim of theft I automatically assumed that the manager was just looking out for my aunt and I thought maybe I needed to go to my car and get my aunt’s legal papers allowing me to help her with her transactions.
I was also saying to myself, this town is really amazing how everyone looks out for each other, I was more than ready to prove who I was and ready to thank them for keeping a good eye out for my aging aunt...
But this was not the case -- instead, the manager said, “Well, we have a Secret Santa in our store today and they would like to pay for your groceries.” I broke down in tears, my aunt was so overjoyed! So this sweet little town to me is even better then I thought at first.
I just wanted to give a great big shout out to Ray’s Apple Market in Clay Center for bringing such joy to my family with this kind gesture during a very difficult time of healing.
Love that place,
-- Nina Lauria (Billera),
Salina
