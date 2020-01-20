It’s the end. Only not really. The Star Wars universe will continue well past Rise of Skywalker in tv, video games, or stand alone films. But certainly, this episode, Episode IX, closes the book on the core Skywalker saga that launched the whole universe and has been running for 42 years.
For most of the movie, Rey stands as a worthy inheritor of the Jedi order’s lofty goals. She’s willing to sacrifice herself for her friends and for the galaxy, but that’s old news: The ultimate sacrifice for her involves something a little more complex, and she shows a willingness to make it if she must.
Perhaps the thing most resonant about Rey’s story is that she’s more than a warrior. She’s a healer, and her kindness and willingness to help even threats pays dividends.
Of course, all of Rey’s associates Poe, Finn, Leia, Chewbacca and many, many others show off their own forms of heroism and sacrifice. Even droids are willing to sacrifice for their cause.
Rey, Kylo, Finn and Poe have never been more engaging. Some of the action sequences might make you jump out of your seat.
The film ties up the saga powerfully and sometimes beautifully. For those who like to learn and teach lessons through the magic of film, this one has plenty to choose from: how love triumphs over hatred. How courage trumps fear. How our choices, not our backgrounds, define who we are. How it’s worth fighting for what’s good and right, even when the odds are stacked against you and there seems like no hope.
Most critics have panned this new installment saying there’s times where you have to suspend too much belief in order for this to work. It takes too much time trying to correct mistakes from previous films and it doesn’t really close the door to further films.
My brother and I read reviews for the film and read some spoilers and we weren’t excited to see the film anymore. When we did finally see the movie we thought the reviews didn’t do it justice. It was better than we expected. The spoilers that we read actually made sense in the movie.
For fans of this franchise, The Rise of Skywalker works: not necessarily logically, but emotionally. And it works well.
Heroism, sacrifice, friendship and love are why (along with some cool light saber battles) I’ve embraced this series from the very beginning when my stepdad showed me the originals before they were re-edited.
And why, even today, hearing the opening orchestral fanfare makes me smile ear to ear like I’m a kid again.
