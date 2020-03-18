It’s no secret that redesign in still hot and heavy throughout Clay County Schools this, according to an interview with Clay County Schools superintendent Brett Nelson on “Clay Center Now!”
The latest news with the effort is that Lincoln Elementary has joined the effort. This school was the only in the school district that was not participating in redesign, but that changed this month with submission of an application after staff there voted to be a redesign school. This is a significant and very big deal for the school district as it makes redesign district-wide and puts everyone on the same page.
The first step for Lincoln Elementary is to apply through the Kansas Department of Education to be a redesign school, which the school is in the process of doing. On the other end of the process, the middle school has just presented to KSDE for approval of their final launch for redesign.
CCCMS has been piloting, implementing, shifting and not they are officially ready to make those changes. CCCHS, Garfield School and Wakefield School have already launched redesign changes.
Even though redesign has launched at those schools, that doesn’t mean staff can’t continue to adjust and make changes as they see fit. It’s forever changing. It really is a ground-up movement.
Redesign has truly rallied and unified staff and teachers by looking at everything they’re doing, reviewing what’s working and not working and putting them in a leadership role. Teachers make the decisions on what to change and what to keep for a better outcome for kids. It takes longer than a traditional approach, but the end product is better and more sustainable.
Staff behind the movement should be very proud of what they have accomplished. And students are enjoying the changes too, as they’ve taken ownership in what’s changing at their school.
The district is also working on its mission statement and goals and tying those into what the district is trying to accomplish now, particularly as they relate to redesign. They’ve engaged administrators, staff, parents and site council’s in this process.
Note: This column is based on a portion of a “Clay Center Now!” interview. See more of the interview with Nelson on the Eagle Communications Facebook page at “Eagle Community Television.”
-- Submitted by the Chamber of Commerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.