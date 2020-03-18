The City of Clay Center was faced with a decision that could have been a difficult one -- do they keep adding to the physical directory at Greenwood Cemetery -- or do they try something different?
The City Council’s Property and Rec. Committee gave support for the latter by agreeing to back a recommendation to put in an outdoor electronic kiosk that will have the cemetery directory on it.
Granted, either direction -- expanding the old directory or adding an outdoor computer -- will cost the city quite a bit, but we’re pleased to see the city wants to bring the cemetery into the 21st Century.
There is no disputing that the current directory is atheistically pleasing. Cemetery sexton Karen Buckner told the committee that it has gotten the attention of a nearby cemetery that is basically stealing the idea of what Clay Center has. But, we also understand that the more you add to this outdoor directory, the more difficult it is find the loved ones who are buried there.
Buckner said the existing directory will remain on site for awhile, even after the electronic kiosk is erected there. It just won’t be updated, as it is “running out of room” for new names. That’s a good idea, as not everyone is comfortable with using an electronic kiosk.
But the kiosk is a great idea. From what we’ve seen at neighboring cemeteries that have them, they’re quite user friendly. They make it much easier to find the grave of your loved one, and we actually prefer it over looking through a long list of names.
Clay Center already has one of the best cemeteries in the area. If you haven’t been there in awhile -- we just you take a stroll through it, as it is as beautifully maintained as Clay Center’s other parks. Of all our public spaces, it is our favorite one to walk through.
We’re pleased to see the city intends to make it a little bit better.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.