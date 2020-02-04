Have you got tickets to the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting yet?
You’re invited to the meeting, which will be held tomorrow night at 6 p.m. at Vintage Gardens Downtown, 603 5th St., will feature the award-winning CCCHS band and band director Daniela Thrasher, Kansas Teacher of the Year nominee.
The Chamber’s plans for 2020 will announced at the annual meeting. Given that 2020 is bound to be a big year for Clay Center, come hear what the Chamber has planned!
The meal and presentation starts at 6 p.m. Social hours stats at 5:30, so come early. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Chamber office, 517 Court St.
Thank you for being Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce members! We hope to see you Feb. 6 to help celebrate our business community.
If you aren’t already a member, the Chamber is now accepting 2020 members! Read more about how to join at https://www.claycenterchamber.com/how-to-join
We greatly appreciate our members’ investment in our organization and the Clay Center community. The Clay Center Chamber is 100 percent membership and sponsorship funded. Each and every investment it cherished and makes our community events possible. Thank you for considering joining!
-- Submitted by the Clay Center Chamber of Commerce
