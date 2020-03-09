Common Ground Ministries pastor Bob Stratton told they Clay Center City Council recently that the organization is all about bringing families together.
So while the idea of building a pickle ball court might seem to come out of left field for a non-profit Christian organization; it isn’t for Common Groundn given their mission.
We don’t know anything about pickle ball, except that it’s a lot like tennis except that it’s played on a smaller court with funny looking paddles and a whiffle ball with slightly different rules. We don’t doubt that this recreational sport has taken off among the retired community and among kids -- as it looks exactly like the kind of fun kids and retired people would love to get into.
Because we don’t know much about the sport, it’s tempting to be skeptical whether such a court would actually be used. There are quite a few things at Dexter Park that were built with a great deal of enthusiasm that don’t see a lot of use after the newness wore off.
But in this case, we think the idea is worth the gamble, mainly because parks and rec. superintendent Pat Hayes said there’s so much interest, he considered arranging for a temporary court to be set up inside the Armory. That fact coupled with the sport being taught at the middle school tells us that pickle ball really is a growing trend.
While neither the city nor Common Ground have yet committed to the idea of building a pickle ball court, we are certain it will sail through both organizations without a hitch. Common Ground has already done the ground work and found a way to build to court at minimal cost to them or the city. There is some maintenance cost and time required to set it up, but we can’t imagine that it would be much more than mowing the grass.
Any idea to get kids and seniors moving in a healthy activity is worth a shot, and this one might even get seniors and kids to interact with others. That’s always a good thing.
We commend Common Ground for coming up with the idea. If funding becomes the reason they aren’t able to build the court, we hope donors back the idea or organization picks up where they pick off. The businesses and individuals willing to donate materials, funds and labor to get this project done should likewise be commended for supporting this great idea from the ground up.
And we urge the city to likewise support this grassroots effort. The location they’ve selected in Dexter Park is a perfect place to showcase just how progressive and family-oriented this town can be.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.