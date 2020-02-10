Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
Although the Army deployed me to Iraq without a camera, the encounter with the damaged tank (last week's column) convinced them they needed to remedy that situation.
Chief Wilson and another chief had determined as part of the advance party that in order to set up a joint combat exploitation center at Tallil Air Base, the 203rd MI Battalion needed the Air Force's cooperation, because they already had quite a few boots on the ground.
But the Army and the Air Force did not always get along. Imagine two siblings constantly at odds. The older one complains about all the expensive toys he never got that the younger one has and the younger one complains about the older one always stealing his toys. The Army and the Air Force frequently bickered over resources like that -- even in a combat situation.
In scouting out the area, the two chiefs learned that a Public Affairs Squadron had a personnel shortage. The photographer they deployed had gotten into trouble after he was caught using the Air Force's digital camera to photograph female airmen in the nude.
I know what you're thinking, but I couldn't make that up if I tried. I wouldn't have believed it either if I hadn't met the guy, who told me his mistake was using equipment issued by the Air Force to take the nude photos. He had used a personally-owned large format film camera to take these picture and had apparently convinced these women he was taking "classy nudes." He used the Air Force digital camera, in his words, "just to the check the lighting."
But since the Air Force had a situation where they had the equipment and needed a photographer and the 203rd had an experienced photographer without the equipment, it was kismet that the two chiefs wanted to volunteer me to show the Air Force they too could benefit from cooperation.
So when Chief Wilson asked me about going on detached duty working for the Air Force, I jumped on the opportunity. My only reservation was that I didn't know any of the people I'd be working with, so I asked to meet them before I agreed to it.
It turns out they didn't just want a photographer, they needed an experienced journalist. When they saw my resume, they insisted on borrowing me for a month.
They issued me a camera, an ATV to get around and directed me to seek out the new units coming into Tallil Air Base and simply ask what they're doing there. I know that sounds crazy and is contrary to a least a dozen things we were told not to do while in a combat zone -- most significantly, never go anywhere alone.
But I met a lot of good people doing interesting things that way, and I got to tell their story. I met the MPs from Maryland's Eastern Shore, who were actually the 203rd's sister unit, who were there to interrogate prisoners of war. I met a Civil Affairs unit whose mission was to work with neighboring civilian villages to help solve their problems so they would stop fighting with each other, occasionally with deadly force. I met Marines who took to the ruins of Babylon where Saddam built his vision of what the ancient city looked like when King Nebuchadnezzar ruled it. I met Koreans on a mission of mercy who were there to set up a field hospital to provide Iraqi civilians with medical treatment. I met combat engineers, infantrymen, soldiers from all walks of life from a dozen countries and made a lot of good connections that later helped the 203rd in their mission.
When I signed up, the Army had replaced "Be all you can be" with "An Army of One" as their recruiting slogan, much to the chagrin of the basic training drill sergeants, who told us over and over in basic training we weren't an army of one, so don't try to anything on your own.
The slogan, of course, was actually meant to convey that we all part of one Army. But for a month, I got to be literally, an Army of One.
