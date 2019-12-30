As the year ends, now is the time to consider giving to a local non-profit organization. In order to guarantee you'll receive the benefits of charitable giving when you file for taxes for 2019, you'll need to make that donation before Jan. 1.
There are lots of great local non-profit organizations to give to -- the Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center, the Clay County Education Endowment Association, the Clay County Museum, the Utility Park Zoo and Renovations Project are just a few great causes to give to. There's also a plethora of organizations and religious causes supported through and by our local churches, including the more obvious ones like the Lighthouse for Christ and the Community Church Committee, the local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, and food programs like the ones through the Episcopal Church.
If anything, you will be hard-pressed to limit your charitable donation to just one, as there are many good ones out there.
Should you have trouble choosing, might we recommend that you give to the Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation. This organizations has done a lot of good by being the vehicle through which many great projects have been funded, including the Zoo renovation project, the annual Match Day 'Gather for Good' fund-raiser, and the Clay Center Action Network's streetscape and sign proposal.
You might be surprised by how many different ways you can give. Cash of course, is always the easiest and most preferred method, but you can also give through marketable or closely-held securities, through real estate (to avoid capital gains taxes), through life insurance, through an IRA or other retirement assets such as a 401(K), through bequests, a transfer from an existing private foundation, through charitable gift annuities, charitable remainder trusts, and charitable lead trust.
Donating to CCCIF is easy. Go to https://www.claycentercif.org/ and click on the "Make a Donation" button in the upper right corner. An electronic form will allow to make a donation via credit card and to apply your donation to more than 30 funds benefiting various organizations and non-profit groups in the Clay Center and Wakefield communities.
For more information or to donate in another way, call (785) 632-2174 or send an e-mail to: info@claycentercif.org.
--Ryan D. Wilson
