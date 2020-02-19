When Tractors Supply Company district manager Jon Wohler, a former Clay Centerite, spoke to Rotary Club about the company deciding to open a store here, we were impressed to find the company’s align so perfectly with our own.
Obviously, we thought Clay Center would be a perfect location for a Tractor Supply Store, even before we knew they were looking at us as a potential. Who wouldn’t want to live and work here?
What impressed us, though, is just how highly they think of their customers.
Wohler said average Tractor Supply customer hard working.” they’re family-focused people, they’re genuine and compassionate,” he said in January. “One of the other things I tell our team is that I feel we have the best customers out there. We’re not a Walmart or a Target where we’re getting everybody. Our customers seem to be more down to earth, more understanding and just really nice people to deal with.”
That doesn’t appear to be just talk. Tractor Supply says on its website the company “is committed to work hard, have fun and make money by providing legendary service and great products at everyday low prices. This mission statement is supported by 10 values – ethics, respect, balance, winning attitude, communication, development, teamwork, change, initiative, and accountability – that drive every business decision we make and the way we interact with our customers and team members.”
We can’t help but draw a parallel between Tractor Supply’s 10 values and the Army’s core values -- which are loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. You can find those values and Tractor’s Supply’s values in abundance in small towns.
Two weeks ago Tractor Supply opened it’s doors to the public. From what we’ve seen, they offer a wide array of good products you can’t get anywhere else in town (we were particularly impressed with their pet section and lawn and garden options). We found the staff to be courteous, friendly and helpful.
“It’s all about the customer experience,” Wohler said in January . “That’s what we want to have -- a great interaction with our customer. With today’s digital technology it’s all about being there for the customer when they want to shop, any time, any where 24-7.”
We know that when a business opens, business is always good at first. Often as the newness wears off, interest and support tend to taper off with it.
We ask the Clay Center community to give Tractor Supply your full support. Most companies say they value customers -- even the big ones -- but not all of them prove it with action.
--Ryan D. Wilson
