My son gives me a lot of grief for spoiling the Shih Tzu. But I swear I have good reasons for all of the extra attention I give Leonard.
He sits on my lap every night because there’s no other spot for him to sit. Val claims the recliner, the love seat belongs to Chester and all of Isaac’s stuff takes up the rest of the couch.
I feed him first because he wouldn’t get enough to eat if he didn’t get fed first. Even when we feed him on the counter, the other dogs get up there and take his food before he’s done. I feed him more scraps than the other two because he’s the smallest, skinniest.
I take him everywhere I can so I don’t have to keep him separated from the other two dogs when I’m gone. If I don’t, the boxer and Chester won’t leave him alone; and being the little guy, Leonard always ends up getting hurt. That’s also the reason I play with him more than the other two dogs.
I carry him up to the car because the backyard is often muddy and I don’t want him dirtying up the car (or my lap) when he rides with us. I carry up the stairs so I don’t trip over him and I give him a lift on the bed or the couch so he lands on the right spot. He might have racked me a few times. I don’t think it was intentional, but I can’t completely discount it might have been done on purpose.
The only time he’s ever had to walk up a flight of stairs is when we forget that he’s in the basement. And he never lets us forget he’s stuck downstairs. Isaac says I’m his own personal elevator.
I let him sleep by my head because he’s the only one of the three dogs whose noxious flatulence doesn’t wake me up in the middle of the night.
But what caused Isaac to roll his eyes this last time was the fact that Leonard had to ride in the car with me even when we got up at 5 a.m. to drop him off for a forensics meet.
“I can’t believe he’s excited to be up this early,” Isaac said, groaning.
“Why wouldn’t he?” I asked. “He’s my best buddy.”
OK, OK, maybe the little guy is a little too spoiled.
