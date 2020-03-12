The Clay Center Council is in the beginning stages of something that’s long overdue. They intend to finally do something about the city’s deteriorating sidewalks.
It seems like a small thing -- if fact we are sure there are some citizens who firmly believe in an age of paved streets and vehicles aplenty, there’s no longer a need for sidewalks. But good, walkable sidewalks are something people look for in a community when they’re thinking about moving, and we can assure you, they see more use than people realize.
In looking at minutes and articles of city council meetings from a hundred or so years ago -- sidewalks were often a point of contention. Sure, some citizens complained about having to pay for them; but mostly they complained that there weren’t enough of them. Clay Center had been quite progressive on this issue -- we had concrete sidewalks before we had paved streets and they were once something the city bragged about.
Most sidewalks through the city -- with exception to sidewalks along the main highways, in the downtown, near the hospital and close to the middle school and high school -- are in sorry shape. We urge the council to not only fix those sidewalks or entice homeowners to replace them with matching funds. We also asked the council not to stop there -- but to add sidewalks where there aren’t sidewalks -- particularly in blocks that would connect a stretch of sidewalks to another stretch.
The sidewalk problem is a big one to tackle. Here’s a list of the ones that need the most immediate attention:
• Sidewalks connecting Apollo Towers to the downtown. More seniors walking on Court Street to get to the downtown would use those sidewalks if they were in better shape, particularly on the north side. Sidewalks should be added between A and B Street on the north side, and where there is rock at the Co-op and Rundle Monument, it’s hard to walk there, particularly if you’ve got a cane or a wheelchair.
• Sidewalks leading to the west shopping area: Sidewalks start falling off once you get west of Apollo Towers on Court Street, and west of the viaduct. In some places there aren’t any sidewalks at all. For those who have to pinch pennies by walking everywhere to save gas money, the most dangerous part of town is the west side of town.
• Sidewalks leading to elementary schools: The school district has done a good job of maintaining sidewalks on their property, but sidewalks in the blocks next to Lincoln and Garfield Elementary aren’t in great shape, particularly on Grant Avenue between 12th and Sixth and on Court and Dexter west of Fourth Street. Keeping sidewalks that kids use to get to school should be a priority.
• Sidewalks leading to and in parks: Some of our parks have great sidewalks, but Dexter Park, Reed’s Park and the area near Otto Unruh Stadium and Campbell Field could use a few more. The stretch on the north side of Dexter Street between Fifth Street and the pedestrian bridge over Huntress Creek also needs work as it is the sidewalk a lot of kids use to get to the pool. Again, sidewalks that kids use should be made a priority.
• Sidewalks on the edges of town: The west end of town is not the only dangerous part of town for pedestrians. Bridge Street, could use better sidewalks from Sixth Street to the Fairgrounds. The north and south ends of Fifth Street could also use sidewalks, as Fifth Street is already used for recreational walking. Adding sidewalks on the north end would help provide pedestrians a safe route to Greenwood Cemetery.
There are many more sidewalks in town that need work and we are sure we have left out a few in your neighborhood that see a lot of traffic, or would see more if they had sidewalks there.
If the council does nothing more than set aside a pot of money to encourage homeowners to replace sidewalks themselves, it would still be money well spent. Sidewalks are mostly used by the poor, by kids, and by senior citizens.
Improving sidewalks would benefit our most vulnerable citizens. That’s exactly the sort of thing local government should be doing.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
