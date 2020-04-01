During this time of social distancing, Glavan Ford of Clay Center have something for you to do on your walks, according to a post they shared on Facebook.
There are stuffed animals placed in cars throughout the business’s main lot on Fifth Street, south of Kier’s Thriftway.
When you think you have found all the animals, send a private message to Glavan Ford on their Facebook page with your answer! The three people who get the correct number of animals found, first win, either a free detail from Glavan Ford, a $50 gift card to Java Junkies or a $100 gift certificate to Ginger’s Uptown!
There will be three winners, one for each prize!
The contest started Sunday, March 29, so don’t wait to send them your response!
-- Submitted by the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.