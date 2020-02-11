There's a lot going on the community this month, with several programs starting and or ending sign-up this week. Don't miss out! Here are few things to keep an on this week:
• Early registration for youth soccer through Clay Center Parks and Recreation Department (CCPRD) is due Friday, Feb. 14. The program has divisions from pre-school to sixth-grade. You can register until Feb. 27, but it's $5 more per kid after Feb. 14. Find registration forms at City Hall or on CCPRD's Facebook page.
• Ark Early Learning Center is now enrolling for the 2020-2021 school year. They offer full day and half day preschool for three to five year olds. The Ark Early Learning Center is a Christian preschool that focuses on teaching the love of Jesus alongside academics. Your child will grow and learn in our safe, friendly, environment. If you would like to enroll please call 632-5653 or message them on Facebook.
• Until Feb. 15, New Hope Ministries is holding a drive for hygiene items and other things to help women meet person needs, from dryer sheets and laundry soap to shampoo/conditioner to tooth past and hand soap. You can drop off items regular business hours at Ferguson Rexall Drugs and Perfection Auto Body, Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at The Rex Theater, in the morning at Common Grounds. You can also bring items to the office at Lincoln Elementary during regular school horus or at 515A Court St. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
• Clay Center Elks Big Show tickets on sale now. Contact Loni Gingles at 447-3281 to purchase your tickets for $25 each. Cash or check only. Limited seating. Must be 21 to attend. The 29th Annual Elks Big Show will be Saturday, Feb. 15.
• 2020 VIP Passports are now on sale from any of your favorite 4H-ers. This joint project between the Clay Center Business Association, the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clay County Economic Development Office, will also be a fund-raiser for 4-H this year. If you do not know someone in 4-H let us know and we’ll put you in direct contact with them!
Check out these events take place this month:
• CCARE will be serving breakfast casseroles and biscuits and gravy for supper at the United Methodist Family Life Center on Wednesday, Feb 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. A free will donation will be taken.
• St. Paul Lutheran Church will offer a Financial Peace University course with Dave Ramsey on Thursdays at 6 p.m. beginning Feb. 20. Registration was due Feb. 8.
• A Cost of Poverty Experience (COPE) by CarePortal will be held at the Methodist Family Life Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. For more information contact Catrina Kennedy at cartrina@goprojhect.org or call (240) 979-8520.
• St. Paul Lutheran Preschool hope invites you to the pre-school annual spaghetti supper and raffle on Feb. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out if you are unable to stay for some fellowship. If you would like to contribute an item to the raffle please contact Melissa Baxter and she can make arrangements with you to pick up your raffle item.
-- Submitted by The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce.
