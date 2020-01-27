Telling you the stories that are “Windmill Memories” in this column will be as remembered by the writer; however, there are some memories of the family enjoying telling incidents that happened to the writer much too early in her life for personal recall.
The siblings in this family were a brother (Leonard) who was 18 when this little Kansas girl appeared on the scene and a sister (Gladys) who was almost 12. She thought this new baby sister was her personal property when other cousins at family gatherings would want a turn at “holding the baby.” This sister was great help to a busy ‘farm-wife’ and mother and the new baby basked in all the attention that came with being a new arrival to the generation of cousins ranging in age from 11 to 25 on both maternal and paternal sides of the family.
Today’s story that family loves to remember and tell occurred when this writer was only 3 years old. A tiny little girl easily entertained herself playing with dolls and kittens which were always numerous on the farm. A large size empty oatmeal box served her well as a chair or stool upon which to sit. It may not be possible now to buy oatmeal in such a size round box but these were probably 10 or 12 inches tall and had a diameter of at least 6 or 7 inches providing an ample sitting area for this little girl. On this particular day, she was sitting on her oatmeal box in the shade of the lilac bushes where the Kansas breezes kept her cool and she was safely close to the house. She was very busy playing and never needed to pay any attention to what was going on in the kitchen.
Sister Gladys had just finished washing the noon dishes and cleaning the kitchen. With no type of indoor plumbing, she went to the door to toss the water out of the dishpan into the yard as was usually done when she noted much too late the little girl sitting on her oatmeal stool and directly in the way of the dish water. A yell from her, “Oh, the baby”, could not bring the water back into the dishpan and the happy little girl was soon not so content and happy. It was a lesson learned for family to” look before you throw”.
All the large extended family of relatives were soon to learn of the episode and each time the story was repeated it brought gales of laughter.
There are other “Windmill Memories” of this writer getting into the wrong puddle of water but these are well remembered and will be coming along in future columns.
Memories that create laughter or a smile or a twinkle in the eye of those not involved in making that memory are much more important to review and share. Are you thinking about some of your “Windmill Memories”?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.