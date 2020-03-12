Spring is just about here, and it’s time to look ahead at events that will take advantage of the wonderful weather!
A wonderful way to get out in the that wonderful weather is by participating in Walk Kansas 2020, an eight-week healthy lifestyle challenge that starts March 15! Gather your team of six people by March 13! Register online at www.walkkansas.org or https://Www.reivervalley.k-state.edu/walk-kansas by stopping by your local K-State Research and Extension Office at 322 Grant Ave, or by calling (785) 632-5334. Walk Kansas runs from March 15 to May 9.
April holds lots of fun, to include:
A Chamber After Hours Mixer will be held Thursday, April 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Twin Valley, 618 6th St. Appetizers and craft beers catered by 15-24 Brew House available as well as other drinks and wine. Check out and test drive Twin Valley’s new streaming TV service while you’re there and join us for an evening socializing to tap into new connections within Chamber membership and partnering organizations. RSVP at claycenterchamber@gmail.com.
The annual Easter Eggstravaganza will be held Saturday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at the Clay County Courthouse Square. Start taking pictures with the Easter bunny at 9 a.m. Please bring your own camera and Easter basket.
Upcoming Chamber Coffee’s held on the first Wednesday of the month at 8 a.m. include ones at the Clay Center Water Treatment Plant on April 1, at CCCARE on May 6, at the Presbyterian Manor on June 3.
Also, check out the Clay Center Now! interview with USD-379 Clay County Schools superintendent Brett Nelson, who provides an update on what’s happening at schools. The interview can be viewed on the Facebook page for Eagle Community Television.
-- Submitted by the Chamber of Commerce
