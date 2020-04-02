This week Gov. Laura Kelly took steps Tuesday to address a flood of calls to the state labor office by making it easier for Kansans to receive unemployment benefits as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continued to grow.
Kelly announced Kansas would temporarily waive the one-week waiting period for people to receive unemployment benefits and waive the requirement that they seek employment.
Employers are also required by the order to give notice to employees about the availability of unemployment benefits at the time of separation from employment, which isn’t a new requirement. However, it’s a good idea to make it part of the order, as this is a unique situation where employers who don’t normally lay off are doing so to get through this crisis.
These actions will help bring immediate relief to Kansans who find themselves unexpectedly unemployed as more workers are being laid off with the stay-at-home order going into effect Monday. We know there are many in Clay County that have been laid off temporarily because of the coronavirus.
This isn’t the only action Gov. Kelly has taken to help relieve pressure on Kansans who’ve suddenly found themselves out of work through no fault of their own. She has also signed executive orders temporarily prohibiting foreclosures, evictions and utility shut-offs, extended the filing deadline for state income taxes to July 15 and extended deadlines for driver’s licenses and vehicle registration renewals and regulations.
But this latest executive order gives workers the first most significant relief that will put cash in their hands to pay those bills that aren’t going to go away after we get through this crisis.
And that is what we really need right now.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
