I know it’s my own dang fault, but after a week of giving ham scraps to the dogs, I’ve got an overly-friendly boxer who won’t leave me alone.
You have to understand where I was coming from. There was no way my son and I could eat a 22-pound ham by ourselves, especially after Isaac skipped out on me halfway through the Christmas break to spend it with grandparents. I cooked it the weekend before Christmas, so by Friday, I was very sick of ham.
I had been dolling out bits of fat scraps throughout the week between the three dogs, but by the time Christmas rolled around, I started to give them more of the dried out, crusty less desirable pieces of ham just to get rid of it.
It did not take long for the boxer to realize that if she was the first dog on the spot when I got the ham out, she’d likely get more of it than the other two. The old dog Chester had gotten sick off the ham drippings, so he wasn’t quite as enthused about it as the other two, and the poor Shih Tzu Leonard was lucky just to get a bite in edge-wise.
By Sunday night, we had cleaned up what was left of the ham, but I couldn’t convince Val that we were out. She seemed to think I was holding out on her, as she kept nudging me to feed her ham. She seemed genuinely disappointed when I told her we are out of ham.
I don’t think she believed me, as she kept pestering me to feed her, even when it wasn’t time to eat. Because I had made the mistake of eating ham for breakfast, one morning she woke me up by jumping on top of me, and licking my face while she wagged her tail.
I know exactly what was going through her mind -- “Where’s the ham? Do you got ham? It’s time for ham! Surely there’s some of it around here somewhere! Where are you hiding it? I’ve been good, I promise!”
Finally, I figured out why she thought there was ham around. Even though I had let the dogs lick clean the casserole dish I used to cook the ham, I hadn’t washed it yet. She thought we still had ham because she could smell a trace of it.
After I washed the dish, the boxer gave up on getting more ham, but not completely on me. She still pesters me every now and then.
