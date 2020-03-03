This weekend we noticed the grass started to green. It was so subtle that you might not have noticed it, but its the first sign that Spring is finally on its way.
It’s the time of year we always look forward to -- when you notice the chirping of the birds, the flowering of the Bradford pear trees, sprouting of the first flowers, and yes, even those pesky dandelions popping up all over town.
A few spots around town, if you stand very still, you can hear the rustling of the branches leaves, the hum of heating and cooling units, the whistle of the wind, the muffle of traffic. We know it’s not; but all combined, these noises sound a bit like angels singing in the distance.
The last few years have been stressful here at The Dispatch. You might have guessed that with all of the changes you’ve seen in the paper. When we’re frustrated or feel like it’s too much, we find one of these spots -- by the Veterans Memorial, under a tree in Utility Park, on the pedestrian bridge of Huntress Creek.
And take a moment to appreciate all of the little things.
--Ryan D. Wilson
