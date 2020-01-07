A former Fort Riley solider infantry soldier who prosecutors describe as a Satanist plotting to overthrow the U.S. government now wants a plea deal.
Jarrett William Smith, charged of distributing explosives information and making a threatening interstate communication, is accused of providing information about explosives to an FBI undercover agent and threatening to burn down the house of an anti-fascist. Authorities say the private in his mid-20’s also wanted to car bomb a major news organization.
Smith initially pleaded not guilty in September. But now that he knows how much time he will spend in prison if he’s found guilty, he’s apparently willing to broker a deal in which he could spend less time in prison or plead to lesser charges. If convicted of the charge, Smith could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. He’s set for a change of plea hearing on Feb. 10.
Everyone is entitled to their day in court, no matter what they’re charged with. But we hope the sentencing judge he inevitably appears before remembers the seriousness of these charges. They’re no laughing matter. As an infantryman -- even a low-ranking one -- Smith is more than capable of carrying out his threats.
He even went as far as sharing bomb-making instructions on line which an FBI bomb technician determined could have constructed a viable device and discussed a plan to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cellphone.
Public safety and the public as a whole would be better served if this animal remains locked up.
