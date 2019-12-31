This is the time of year to be thinking of resolutions for the new year. Whether or not you stick to your resolution for the whole year or just make it through February, think of tapping local resources when you need help keeping that resolution.
If your resolution is to lose weight or exercise more, a membership to the Chapman Wellness Center or the CrossFit program through Clay County Medical Center is a smart, affordable way to do that.
To join the Wellness Center, it just $360 for a yearly single membership (or $40 a month) and $576 for a family membership ($50 a month) to join the Wellness Center. Joining an exercise class -- including yoga, pilates, cross training, extreme abs, stop aerobics, and water aerobics is just $5 a month on top of your membership.
CrossFit costs a little more -- $65 per month for a single membership or $85 a month for family membership -- but the program is more intense, rigorous and more structured than what you'd get at the Wellness Center. If you need someone to keep to accountable to a regular workout, that's the way to go. There are other pricing options if you just want to give it a test run before committing to a membership. Read more at crossfitclaycenter.com.
The Wellness Center will also help members with individualized and personal training, including fitness evaluations, nutrition and weight control. Read more at www.ccmcks.org/markachapmancenter.php
If you're not interested in a gym membership but still want to exercise more, keep an eye on the adult recreational programs offered by Clay Center Parks and Recreation, who has added adult co-ed volleyball and softball to its programming.
If your resolution is to eat more healthy, the Wellness Center isn't the only one who can help you do that. Both grocery stores carry a wide selection of some of the best produce in the area -- much grown locally. Ray's Apple Market carries a couple of lines of meat products that are marketed to be healthier because they are either leaner, processed differently or without hormones or antibiotics and other things you don't want in your food.
Even most of our restaurants offer healthy alternatives -- you need only to ask if you don't see it on the menu.
If your resolution is to spend more time with family or your significant other, might we suggest a 'staycation' by booking a cabin at the Life's Finer Moments. These cabins fill up fast, so plan on booking one way in advance. Read more on their website.
If your resolution is to give more generously or volunteer, there are lots of opportunities to do that too. Regardless of what your resolution is for new year, someone or some business in town can help you accomplish it.
