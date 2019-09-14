(The following story is taken from the 199 Piotique edition of the Dispatch (9-21-99). The theme for Piotique is "Be True To Your School." The special edition features the histories and stories of Clay County schools. Piotique is Saturday, Sept. 25. Subscribe to the Dispatch by clicking on the icon above.)
Principal George Stevens was a mountain of a man with a heart to match who ruled CCCHS for 26 years with no-nonsense and love. The combination of an intimidating physical presence and genuine concern for individual students worked magic.
Occasionally he could be seen marching down the hall toward his office with two feuding miscreant males headlocked under each arm.
But it was his legendary power of persuasion that would astound and inspire teachers and students alike.
Whenever mischief makers struck, and Stevens was unable to figure out who they were, he would call all the boys in the school into the auditorium for a special session, one on 250.
In those days you could act on the obvious, that boys were responsible, without risking an ACLU lawsuit.
After a five minute appeal to integrity, decency, honesty and common sense, Stevens usually would have the perpetrators raising their hand, admitting to the deed before him and the entire school.
Another time he got a stolen object returned by calling several students he knew were "in the know" and telling them to spread the word that no questions would be asked if the object was returned. It was, anonymously.
Was it just another time? Or was it that the gentle giant was in touch with the hearts and minds of the students in his charge?
Unshackled by oppressive state rules and sniveling bureaucrats, whining unions and professional gadflies obsessed with student and teacher rights, Stevens ruled his way with no regard to the opinions of administrators, teachers, parents, hot-shot coaches or the community elite.
"He didn't see any difference between rich and poor, athlete or non-athlete," one former CCCHS grad recalls. "You didn't toe the line, you knew what to expect from George."
Several remember his willingness to allow kids who were needed at home for extra work on the farm to miss classes occasionally as long as they picked up their assignments and made up their work.
"If he caught you sneaking out of chapel (assemblies featuring local ministers as speakers) he would chew you out," another grad said. "But he'd always make a joke at the end, make you feel like he cared even though you screwed up."
"You liked him even when he made you mad."
"You like him, but you would dread ever having to report to his office for disciplinary reasons," another said. "No one ever wanted to be called into the office."
He was as concerned with the teachers in his charge as students. If he noticed that one of the teachers was having a particularly difficult time, he would give them the day off and take their class for them.
Max Weir ('58) recalls Stevens had a standing challenge to leg-wrestle anyone, anytime, a challenge once taken up by a history teacher, future USD-379 Superintendent Charles Stuart, who had promised not to hurt "the old man."
They met in the gym for a public contest, open to anyone interested. "All I remember is legs flying and Mr. Stuart flipped up in the air and over on his face," Weir recalled.
"Mr. Stevens just got up, put on his coat and left without saying a word. I don't think anyone ever did beat him."
