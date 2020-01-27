Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
When faced with battle for the first time, the main character of 'Jarhead' pees himself, even though he is no coward. Having been under fire, I can tell you that really does happen -- although it didn't happen to me.
The first time my unit came under fire was a day or two after we entered Iraq from the Kuwaiti border. We had left Camp Udari -- a staging point for the US military in Kuwait where we spent time acclimating to the hot, dry dessert -- and were on the way to friendly territory at Tallil Air Base in southern Iraq.
We weren't expecting to be attacked. I was in the back of a duece-and-a-half (a heavy truck) that had no armor, which meant we were pretty much sitting ducks. So when it came to a stop and I saw bullets shoot though the canvas that was all that protected us from the outside elements, I turned to the lieutenant that was there with us and said "Sir, we can't just sit here. You need to tell us what to do."
The lieutenant had frozen up. I took pity on the poor kid with fear and shame in his eyes, as he couldn't have been any older than I was. That could have easily been me. So I stood up and did what I knew needed to be done. "Remember your training," I said to the rest of the squad. "File out the back, form a perimeter and get in the prone position. We need to fire back."
"Are you crazy?" the soldier closest to the back flap said. "I'm not going out in that!" My squad was filled with graphic artists, photographers and other misfits the company didn't know what to do with. We weren't the best soldiers. I got up from my seat and headed for the back. By the time I got there, other soldiers had already started out and a more experienced soldier told us "Line up and keep your head down."
The dust that the convoy had stirred up gave us a little bit of cover and time to get into position. "Can you see anything?" a soldier asked. "I don't have a target," another soldier yelled back. "What do we fire at?"
"It doesn't matter," I responded. "Just fire at something!"
While the other soldiers fired, I peered through the dust as I crouched down, and tried to figure out where the enemy was firing from. My long-distance sight isn't all that great though -- all I saw was a bunch of rocks. That the desert is full of sand is mostly a common misnomer -- it's actually mostly dust and rocks.
I must have been on adrenaline, because I swear I saw a bullet come right at me, and at the last second I moved out of the way and felt the searing heat of the bullet as it passed within inches of my right temple. I didn't see the enemy, but the missed shot told me exactly where they were. I dropped to the prone position, started firing and yelled, "Fire straight ahead! They're right in front of us!"
About a minute, maybe less, I saw some commotion from behind around one of the larger rocks and realized they weren't firing at us anymore. "Hold your fire," one of my companions said. "It looks like they're retreating!"
After we stopped firing, the wrecker from the back of the convoy went around us to the front, where there either a broken down vehicle or some kind of obstruction. I looked back and saw the company captain talking to the lieutenant. He was telling us to mount up so we could get moving.
And he commended the lieutenant for his quick thinking.
To his credit, the lieutenant tried to set the record straight, even when they put him in for a commendation for that day. He tried to turn it down, but knowing that he'd likely be a career soldier and the rest of us were not, I told him to take the medal and wear it proudly -- if not for himself, for the rest of the squad. In these kind of situations, it isn't usually the enlisted soldiers who get credit for their actions.
My squad, Production Section, was filled with misfits in the company didn't know what to do with. We were deployed primarily as support to soldiers who were considered mission critical -- which meant we ertr there to do the things no one else in the company wanted to do. I was a photographer deployed without a camera, if that tells you anything.
But all that changed when we came under fire. Command started to see us as a real asset, not just a bunch of misfits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.