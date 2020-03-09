Note: This report is generated through the Hometown Welcome Wagon report generated on a monthly basis. New residents receive a package of coupons and gifts from local merchants, including a 30-day subscription to The Dispatch.
Zach Rohleder
This newcomer has moved here from Alma. Zach is employed at Hutchinson/Mayrath and the Columbian Theater Productions in Wamego.
Aaron and Lisa Bond/Linnebur
These newcomers moved here from Colorado.
This will be a part-time home coming from a ranch in Colorado raising wheat and buffalo. Aaron is also a heavy equipment operator and Lisa retired after 30 years as an international flight attendant for American Airlines. They have brought several friends to visit in their new home.
Jaylin Riley, Cory Anna Patterson
These newcomers moved here from Topeka.
Jaylin is employed at Pizza Hut and Coryanna is employed at Short Stop in Riley. They have two children, including a son who is 4, and a daughter who is nine-months-old.
Joel, Jenny Spence
These newcomers moved here from California.
Joel is retired from law practice and Jenny is from China. Joel grew up in Olathe and attended KU. He recently had a book published titled “Being Dirty Saint” and it’s available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Megan Lewis
This newcomer moved here from Wichita. Megan is the assistant manager of the new Tractor Supply Store. She was with Casey’s previously. Her son is a junior at CCCHS.
Baby girl Maelie Faye born to Bryce and Maggie Dolan
Of rural Clay County, both Bryce and Maggie are employed in Clay Center. Bryce is the news director at KCLY and Maggie is employed at Perfection Body.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.