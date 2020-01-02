It turns out that a Herington police officer fabricated a story about receiving a cup of coffee with “F--ing Pig” written on it from a Junction City McDonald’s.
The story gained national attention over the weekend after Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday shared the photo to his Facebook page. He said tge 23-year-old officer who made up the stoy, who had been employed by Herington Police for two months, has since resigned. The young officer said that it was a meant to be a joke.
We’re not laughing.
Hornaday called the incident “a black eye on law enforcement” and he’s right. Because of the national attention it gained, it isn’t just a black eye on his department, but on Kansas as a whole.
Hornaday also said he doesn’t expect criminal charges despite discussing the case with the Dickinson County attorney. They should reconsider.
Telling the truth is paramount to law enforcement, and it is a solemn duty of any police officer to do so no matter what. This action has called to question everything that officer might have done in his capacity in enforcing the law -- from speeding tickets to arrests.
Had anyone else done that -- lied in the course of an investigation -- they would be charged with obstruction of law enforcement or official duty. Depending on the circumstances, that could either be a misdemeanor or a felony.
And there is no doubt that law enforcement was obstructed by this action.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
