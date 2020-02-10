Should we save brick street?
In the next year, Clay Center will have to a difficult decision -- do we try to salvage a part of the city that residents have cherished as a treasure, or do we pave over the brick on Fifth Street north of Crawford?
The council's preliminary discussion on the matter at a Public Services Committee meeting in early January indicates that will probably be the later -- because replacing a brick street with brick is expensive -- about six times as expensive as an asphalt street, and it can be even more expensive than that, depending on how you do it.
When the City of Marysville replaced the brick streets on Broadway Street -- the main street where the town's downtown businesses are located -- it was a multimillion dollar affair. That project involved digging up the brick, pouring concrete underneath and laying new brick on top. What they got was a very smooth, quality brick street the community loves that will last a long time, but it wasn't without considerable expense.
The Public Services Committee knows that paving over brick on Fifth Street will have opposition, even though the city has done it numerous times over the years in other parts of town where brick streets used to be. Some of that brick is still around -- it's just covered by asphalt.
The committee proposed presenting the cost of brick to residents in the form of a special assessment to see if residents living there who want brick are willing to pay for it. We think it's fair to present the additional cost of brick (minus what an asphalt street would cost) on these residents in the form of a special assessment, because if they are willing to pay that difference, then we ought to try to keep the brick.
Realistically, we know the likely outcome is that we'll have asphalt instead of brick on Fifth Street. The asphalt that has replaced brick in the downtown has held up surprisingly well. Even though it isn't as pretty as brick, properly maintained, the asphalt hasn't taken away from the downtown's charming historic character either.
So we ask the council, with respect, if you have to cover brick on Fifth Street with asphalt, please make it a damned good asphalt street.
--Ryan D. Wilson
