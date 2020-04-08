As a second-grader, I asked my grandmother, “Why does the Easter Bunny bring us eggs on Easter? The two don’t seem to have anything to do with Jesus.”
At the time, I had just taken my first communion, so I was super serious about my faith. But I also smart enough to know the Easter bunny wasn’t real and asked Grandma about it, because I knew she would give me a straight answer.
“Easter is a celebration of new life,” Grandma said.
She said more than any other part of the year, we see baby bunnies, chicks and other animals being born in the spring.
“We all have a new life with what Jesus did on the cross for us,” Grandma said, “which is why we celebrate Easter in the spring with eggs and bunnies.”
Our country seems to go overboard with every holiday -- even the religious ones. It seems like you can’t get by Christmas, Halloween, Valentine’s Day or Easter without eating too much candy or just over-eating, spending too much on frivolous gifts and entertainment; or for us adults, imbibing more than we should.
But this year, with all the events that being cancelled because of the coronavirus, we need a reminder more than ever that life will go on, new life will flourish and that God’s grace is eternal because of what happened on Easter. Even for this solemn occasion, it’s OK to go a little overboard.
So hold those Easter Egg hunts with your kids, hide way too many eggs and not quite find them all. Dye those eggs ridiculous colors. Get sick on candy. Eat too many Cadbury eggs. Cook a big Easter meal with all the trimmings. Get together with as much family as you can -- even if you have to do it virtually.
Talk a little bit too about how Jesus’s death and resurrection shows how he paid for our sins and it saves us all.
Take time for those Easter traditions, and don’t be afraid to start new ones. Most importantly, remind your loved ones just how much they are loved.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
