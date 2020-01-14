There are some real monsters out there.
Last week, Wichita animal control officers reported that a male pit bull mix was found in a locked kennel in an apartment dumpster around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 8. Fortunately, a good Samaritan found the dog later that night.
Investigators said the dog, which initially was thought to be a puppy, is actually around 2 years old and weighs just over 20 pounds (9 kilograms), less than half the amount a dog of his size should weigh. The good news is that, in spite of someone apparently not feeding him over an extended period, he is expected to make a full recovery.
The Wichita Animal Action League, who named him Bowie and is raising money for the dog's care, said in a Facebook post that the dog is “eating food as fast as it's put in front of him." Yesterday, they put him in a foster home and they are now putting his face on t-shirts as a rallying call to stand up to this kind of animal abuse.
Poverty, fear of being caught with a dog not allowed in their apartment or a city ordinance prohibiting pit bulls might have motivated the original owners to treat this dog so horridly, but we doubt it. Perhaps they thought the dog had died, but we kind of doubt that too, considering he was found locked in a kennel. Likely they're just wastes of flesh not worthy of being called human.
But this story does raise a common misconception about dogs and cats -- that they will be fine on their own, that dumping them (whether it be along the road or in a dumpster) is better than letting them starve if you can't afford to feed them. If anything, this story shows that dumping condemns a dog or cat to a fate worse than death.
About a year ago, we had a similar incident where kittens who were left on a veterinarian's doorstep drowned in the rain because they were left there locked in a kennel in the middle of a storm.
There are so many better options out there. In Wichita alone, the Humane Society there has a suggested surrender fee of $5 to $50 for animals relinquished; however, no pet is turned away because of an owner’s inability to pay. Literally all you've got to do is bring the dog, cat or other small animal to them and fill out a few forms.
And they aren't the only ones who will bend over backwards for animals. Around here, we know of many instances where veterinarians and other animal lovers have taken in an animal found on their doorstep. When a pet owner hasn't been able to afford to pay the surrender fee at the Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center, volunteers there have looked for a new home for that animal anyway.
There's always a better option to being needlessly cruel.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
