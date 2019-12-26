With the US House of Representatives voting to impeach President Donald Trump, we are coming upon an unprecedented moment in US history — the first time a sitting president could be forcibly removed from office.
Whether or not you think Trump did something wrong, this is a defining moment in history. Whether you support the president or not, our children and children’s children will judge us on what happens next.
To forcibly remove Trump, the Senate will have to “convict“ Trump on at least one of the two counts the House impeached him on. Considering that would require a two-thirds majority vote, and the Senate will probably more or less vote along party lines and 53 of the 100 senators are Republicans, conviction probably isn’t going to happen.
But conviction isn’t the Senate’s only option. They could also vote to disqualify Trump from serving another term — which only requires a simple majority vote and four fateful Republicans to not vote along party lines.
One of Kansas’ own — Sen. Jerry Moran, could be one of those fateful four. A couple weeks ago, when asked in Topeka about how he’d vote on impeachment, Moran said it was “a stupid question,” which did nothing to shed light on the issue. Moran has good reason to be defensive. He is among only a few Republican senators who remain undecided on the topic of impeachment. As a sporadic moderate, he has not always voted along party lines and has even reached across the aisle to support a bipartisan effort a time or two.
We know he’ll put the interests of Kansas first, because he has always done so before — even when it wasn’t a popular decision.
Like every senator, Moran will have to decide whether the president’s rhetoric — that he did nothing wrong — is more believable than the rhetoric of the other side — that the president abused his office to score a few political points by enlisting the aid of foreign dignitaries. He and the rest of the Senate will have to decide whether the end justifies the means.
It does not surprise us that politicians — Republican or Democrat — would choose to save their own political skins rather than do the right thing. But we encourage them to do the right thing anyway.
Even in this time of volatile, highly polarized politics, it isn’t difficult to see what the right thing is. Given that the senator has remained undecided this long, he’s obviously conflicted on the topic. Either he thinks the right thing won’t be popular with his constituents or the other side will condemn him for the side he chooses.
We trust that when push comes rove, Sen. Moran will do the right thing. And we ask the rest of his constituents to likewise encourage him to do the same.
-- Ryan D. Wilson
