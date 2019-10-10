I’ve had to ban the fleabags from the bedroom.
It’s not because they’re a pain at night. The combination of the old dog sleeping on the side next the wall so he can sleep in, the young boxer on the side closest to the door so she can go outside first and the Shih Tzu sleeping on my face seems to work for us.
I’ve had to kick them out during the day because the they can’t seem to leave my things alone. Between the old dog Chester constantly marking the room as his by peeing on the dresser, the boxer Val pulling my socks and underwear out of my drawers (but just those things but nothing else) and the Wiley Shih Tzu Leonard tearing up the bed sheets, I’ve had enough.
And those aren’t the only problems I have. The dogs all fight for a spot on the bed. One of them likes to steal my shoes. I’m pretty sure it’s the boxer, though I’ve never actually caught her doing this.
And when they get into the trash, the bed is the first place they take it. Between that and all of the dog hair, I have to wash the sheets and bedspread at least every couple of weeks.
Oh I’ve tried to do everything I can to deter this behavior. I put the old dog out five or six times a day so he can pee out there instead of on the furniture. We have a bucket full of doggie toys for Val and Leonard that they completely ignore. I’ve even tried punishing them when I catch them doing these things, but they always look at me like I’m the crazy one when I do.
So I’ve had to ban them from the master bedroom. They don’t like it. The Shih especially will sit at the bedroom door and whine. Chester scratches at the door, Val tries to push open the door by jumping on it or turning the knob with her mouth.
Besides that, I have a powerful force to reckon with that let’s the dogs inside my room. When Isaac comes home from school, he thinks it’s funny to the dogs in my room.
At least he thinks it’s funny until He has the clean up the dog poop.
