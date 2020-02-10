Note: This report is generated through the Hometown Welcome Wagon a monthly basis. New residents receive a package of coupons and gifts from local merchants, including a 30-day subscription to The Dispatch.
Teresa Hicks
This newcomer has moved here from Missouri.
Teresa is a nurse at Clay County Medical Center She has a sister living in Clay Center, who is also a nurse.
She has three grown daughters and five grandchildren. Both parents live at the Linn nursing home.
Billie Irwin
This newcomer has moved here from Idaho.
Billie has a brother living in Clay Center. She visited with him many summers and after she retired, she wanted to move here. She retired from multiple apartment management.
Noble and Carol Friesen
These newcomers have moved here from Colorado.
Noble is a retired insurance agent and Carol was a bank teller. The grew up in Dodge City and spent many years there before moving to Colorado. They have a daughter and a granddaughter living in Clay Center.
Ann Chege
This newcomer and her son have moved here from Kenya..
Ann recently came to the United States to Clay Center on a program where she will be here for years. She had a selection of three countries to chose from for this three-year program.
Her son Bruno, 15-years-old, is in school and working part-time at Wall's True Value. She has parents and six siblings living in Kenya.
Frank and
Shannon Johnson
These newcomers have moved here from Harveyville.
Frank did farm work for a farmer until he retired. He then worked for Reser's Foods in the baking department. Shannon has relatives living in the Clay Center area.
Baby boy Daxton James born to Jamie Jensen and Kyle Todd
Jamie is employed at Pawnee Mental Health and Kyle is employee at Key Feeds.
Daxton has an older brother, Liam, four-years-old.
