Editor:
This letter is to express my sincere and heartfelt thanks to all the neighbors, family and friends who worked diligently in opposition to the change in zoning from residential to commercial in my neighborhood, the 500 block of Clarke and Crawford.
Of course, I am unhappy and disappointed in the decision that was made. I don’t think anyone could honestly say they’d like to live next door to a commercial area offering a 24/7 business. But the support and compassionate comments have been a tremendous blessing and have meant so much to me!
I’m sure those of you who have supported me through this long process probably have no idea how it bolstered me through a difficult and highly emotional ordeal. Again, I would like to send out a tremendous THANK YOU to everyone who has shown their support!
-- Reta Hemphill,
Clay Center
