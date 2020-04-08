Stay-at-home order may have to be extended
Here is what I want you to know today.
The Kansas stay-at-home order currently ends on April 19, 2020.
On April 20, 2020 it will not be all better and we will not be back to “normal.’
Please keep planning to keep your family safe at home for a few more weeks after that magical April 19 date.
The virus spread has not yet peaked. The last expected date I heard from the scientists was that it will not peak until almost a week after our SAH order expires.
With that in mind, I will not be surprised to see our Stay At Home date extended or some other Executive Action aimed at slowing the virus spread and keeping families in Kansas safe to be issued.
Please understand that nobody in America has ever done this before. It is a step by step, what we know today type of process. We will get there. But in my opinion it will not be in April.
I feel obligated to share that hunch with you even though I do not have that in any form of official guidance. Our planning team has tried our best to keep you informed with good, factual information. When we receive information on the subject of ending the Stay At Home order we will forward it to you.
Meanwhile, keep planning to stay safe at home. It is always the best way to plan.
-- Clay County Emergency Manager Pam Kemp (posted on April 5)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.