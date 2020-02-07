I strongly suspect the dogs have been playing me.
I’ve been babying the Shih Tzu Leonard because he was hurt after he and the boxer Val got into another scuffle. It wasn’t as serious as last time, but I was concerned because he wasn’t eating as much as he usually does.
So I’ve been giving him extra attention, switched him to wet food and made sure he got more table scraps. So of course after wolfing down pieces of ham steak, he looked at me like I was crazy when I tried to put him back on dry food.
The other two dogs have been extremely jealous of the extra attention and special treatment that Leonard got. He got the whole bed to himself while they had to sleep on the couch. He’s had me at his beck and call as I’m constantly picking him up and carrying him everywhere — though to be fair, I do that even when he isn’t hurt. Now he doesn’t have to try to get my attention.
I’ve even been feeding him morning and night because for a couple of days all he ate was half of a can of wet food and some fat scraps. But I think I figured out why he was eating so little. It was because I fed him too close to the other dogs who tried to steal his food despite feeding him on the counter that separates my kitchen from the living room.
I figured it out when I turned my back for a minute on the third morning of giving Leonard wet food. The old dog Chester had used the easy chair sitting next to the counter to get up on the counter and was trying to steal the wet food!
Chester knew he was in trouble, even before I smacked him on the rump. Old bones cracking, he leaped from the counter to the easy chair — and almost didn’t make it. His butt hung off the back end of the chair as he landed halfway on the headrest. But he acted like it didn’t hurt as he scurried off as quickly as he could.
Even though I scolded him, I couldn’t help but be a little impressed. The old dog still has a few moves left in him.
But now I have feed the Shih Tzu in the bedroom, where the other dogs can’t bother him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.